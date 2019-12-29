Mercilus, Harding, Hayes headline Illini Defensive All-Decade Team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini unveiled the best of the best to play defense for the orange and blue this decade, headlined by five NFL draft picks.

Lineman – Whitney Mercilus* (first-team All-America; Hendricks Award winner in 2011)

Lineman – Cory Liuget (second-team All-Big Ten in 2010)

Lineman – Dawuane Smoot (third-team All-Big Ten in 2016)

Lineman – Bobby Roundtree (honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2018)

Linebacker – Dele Harding (first-team All-Big Ten; third-team All-America in 2019)

Linebacker – Martez Wilson (first-team All-Big Ten in 2010)

Linebacker – Jonathan Brown (second-team All-Big Ten in 2011 & ’13)

Back – Tavon Wilson* (honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2010 & ’11)

Back – Clayton Fejedelem (second-team All-Big Ten in 2015)

Back – Terry Hawthorne (honorable mention in 2011 & ’12)

Back – Stanley Green (honorable mention in 2017 & ’19)

Punter – Blake Hayes* (Big Ten Punter of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten in 2019)

Punt Returner – V’Angelo Bentley* (honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2014 & ’15)