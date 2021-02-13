Men’s Tennis falls to No. 4 Baylor in semifinals

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After upsetting No. 1 USC on Friday night, the Illini lose 4-0 to No. 4 Baylor in the semifinals of the ITA Indoor National Championships.

After the Bears swept the doubles match, the Illini headed into singles down 1-0. Zeke Clark, who secured the win against the Trojans, was off to a strong start winning a close set 7-6. He was the only Illini that won a set against the Bears, with veterans Alex Brown and Aleks Kovacevic each losing their matches.

Enjoying my first ⁦@IlliniMTennis⁩ of the year at Atkins Tennis Center, with the second round of the ITA Indoor Team Championships! Let’s go, fellas!! #ILLINI 🔶🔷🤜 pic.twitter.com/mlugfhWX8Z — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) February 14, 2021

The Illini will play Virginia next at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.