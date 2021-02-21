Men’s Gymnastics beats Nebraska in tri-meet, Illini Wrestling falls short in final dual

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois sports were back to full-speed in Champaign, with four home events on Sunday. Women’s Gymnastics, Men’s Gymnastics, Men’s Tennis, and Wrestling were all competing. Watch the highlights from the events, and read the postgame recaps below:

Men’s Wrestling

No. 11 Illinois came into the State Farm Center on Sunday for their final Big Ten dual of the season, facing No.8 Nebraska. The Illini had a tough meet, losing 25-9 to the Huskers. Lucas Byrd (133), Danny Braunagel (165), and Luke Luffman (HWT) were the only Illini to win a match. Illinois drops to 5-3 on the season, and will be back in action will be back in action for the Big Ten Championships on March 6-7 in State College, PA.

.@danny_braunagel: can't stop, won't stop.



Continuing to #WinWithPurpose, Braunagel keeps his perfect 2021 record in tact with a win this afternoon.



— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 21, 2021

Men’s Tennis

The No. 6 Illini have started the season strong, but they were defeated on their home court 4-1. After dropping the doubles point, the Buckeyes built a 3-0 lead with singles. Aleks Kovacevic got Illinois on the board with a two-set win, but the Buckeyes put the match out of reach, when defeated Kweisi Kenyatte. Senior Zeke Clark put up a strong performance in a back and fourth battle, but the match was clinched by the Buckeyes before he had a chance to finish.

Men’s Gymnastics

The Illini hosted No. 2 Michigan and No.3 Nebraska at Huff Hall for their final home meet of the season, finishing second with a season-high 405.550, while Michigan took first with a 413.300 team score. Junior Hamish Carter had a career-day posting his best score on the parallel bars, and taking Illinois’ only event title on the high bar. He scored a season-high 14.400, just .5 points away from matching his career-high. Sophomore Josh Cook also had a career-best on the floor, with a 13.7 on the floor, and a 14.050 on the vault. Evan Manivong also earned a career-best on the floor. As a team, the Illini scored a season high on the floor, vault, and high bar.

Women’s Gymnastics

The Illini put up a season-best score of 196.650, but they were defeated by No. 8 Michigan by just less than a point. The Illini scored a season best on the vault, with Mia Townes and Arayah Simons each scoring a 9.850, while Townes matched a career high. Mallory Mizuki returned to the floor following her injury, leading Illinois on the bar with a 9.900 to win the title.