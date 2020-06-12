Men’s Basketball players start to arrive on campus

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Men’s basketball players started to arrive on campus Friday morning, they are the second team to come back to Champaign following the football players that started arriving on Monday.

Da’Monte Williams, Trent Frazier, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk are among those who arrived on campus. They will be tested for COVID-19 before they start voluntary summer workouts.

Illinois’ plan to safely return athletes to campus includes ongoing viral and antibody testing for COVID-19. It also includes contact tracing, and extended quarantine arrangements for any athlete that does test positive for the virus. Illinois says they do not plan to release any results for positive COVID-19 tests.