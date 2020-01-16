Meidel wins Athlete of the Week

BISMARCK (WCIA) — Emily Meidel is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin basketball senior recently scored her 2,000th career point, becoming one of the select few girls’ basketball players in the area to reach the milestone accomplishment.

“It’s super exciting, obviously it wasn’t something that I was solely focused on,” Meidel said. “I’m focused on the team and what we want to do as a team, but to achieve that was kind of a personal goal of mine, so it was really exciting.”

Meidel set the BHRA school record for kills in a season, now she’s leading the Blue Devils to a strong start on the court with a 17-4 record. Meidel is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//