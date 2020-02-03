Meet the new Illini football coaches, Jimmy Lindsey and Al Davis

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With Austin Clark and Gill Byrd leaving the Illinois football program, Lovie Smith has tabbed Jimmy Lindsey and Al Davis to coach the defensive line.

Lindsey comes from Western Kentucky, where he spent the last three seasons including the Hilltoppers loss in Memorial Stadium in 2017.

Davis played and coached at Arkansas but was most recently associate head coach at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

“Good teachers, starting off with that. You got to teach football, young players that don’t know the game. There are certain kind of guys and recruiting brings that up, but it’s kind of established what you’re looking for a little bit,” Lovie Smith said. “You start asking around, especially some positions there’s a little clique of guys and if you can get in, you can get some good information on exactly what you should do.”

The two new coaches will split defensive line duties. Lindsey will coach defensive ends, while Davis takes care of defensive tackles. The line will be full of new faces this season, with six of the top players from last season either graduating or going to the NFL. That gives Lindsey and Davis more time to teach the young, new, defensive lineman individually.

“I think that you can get more position-specific and you can really break it down and teach the fundamentals because both of those positions see different blocks,” Lindsey said. “Just those elements, being able to get more position-specific.”

“Obviously we’re going to continue to work together, get together as a group and work certain drills, work releases and things of that sort but the nuances of the position can be even more detailed when the group is smaller,” Davis said. “The bigger the group, more kids you got to reach, by us having two coaches with two different positions you can be a little bit more specific.”

Two defensive line coaches means Keynodo Hudson will handle all the defensive secondary by himself, cornerbacks and safeties.