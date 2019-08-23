Media Day: Illini Volleyball preps for 2019 season

(WCIA) — With the 2019 season quickly approaching, the Illinois Women’s Volleyball team hosted media day at Huff Hall.

The Illini will begin their season on Friday, August 30th at Tennessee, with the Orange & Blue Scrimmage on Saturday, August 24th.

The Illini are coming off a successful 2018 campaign after a making appearance in the Final Four. While the Illini lose key players from last season, the position battles are still heating up.

“We have a lot of people competing for spots right now, and it’s really tight in a lot of different positions, and this would be a good indication as to how people perform under pressure,” says Illinois head coach Chris Tamas. “They’ve been doing great, and competing everyday and being great teammates to each other, and I’m just excited to get out in front of everyone and show them what we’ve been doing.”

The Illini will play at Huff Hall for their Orange & Blue Scrimmage on Saturday, August 24th at 5 p.m.