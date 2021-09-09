McTaggart wins Athlete of the Week

WATSEKA (WCIA) — Sydney McTaggart is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior is the first person in Warriors history to reach 1,000 digs in a career.

McTaggart was also named to the All-Tournament team at the Manteno and Cissna Park tournaments. The three-sport athlete is not committed to play in college yet but plans to continue her career at the next level.

“It’s a really big honor. It’s unbelievable,” says McTaggart. “I never thought I’d see myself this far. And it’s just a big achievement.”

McTaggart is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//