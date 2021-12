CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Adalia McKenzie had a career-high day, scoring 23 points in Illins’ 78-66 win over Butler. McKenzie is now the first freshman guard since 2017 to score 20+ points in a game.

🎥Some of the best plays from today's win over Butler! #Illini pic.twitter.com/39gYIE1d66 — Illinois W Basketball (@IlliniWBB) December 13, 2021

Junior De’Myla Brown also scored in double-digits, including a 10-point run to spark and Illinois run in the third quarter, scoring 27 points for their most productive quarter of the season. Kendall Bostic added a game-high 13 rebounds, with just two points shy of a double-double.