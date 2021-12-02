McDaniel wins Athlete of the Week

TOLONO (WCIA) — Austin McDaniel is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The defensive tackle finished up his four-year varsity career by taking second place in 3A with the Rockets at State last weekend. The senior had 93 tackles and a team high six sacks. He was named All-State for his efforts in 2021. McDaniel wants to keep playing at the next level.

“Just grateful to be a part of it,” says McDaniel. “It’s my Senior year, there’s not much more to ask for man. That’s a perfect Senior season right there.”

McDaniel is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//