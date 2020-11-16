McCourt, Williams earn Big Ten honors

(WCIA) — Illinois kicker James McCourt and quarterback Isaiah Williams earned Big Ten honors on Monday after their performance on the road at Rutgers. Williams is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, making it the first time since 2017 an Illini freshman has won that honor. His 192 rushing yards against the Scarlet Knights set a program record, leading Illinois to a 23-20 win, and their first of the season.

McCourt was named the Big Ten Special Teams player of the week. He kicked the game-winning 47-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock. He’s the first Special Teams Player of the Week since Blake Hayes won back in 2019.