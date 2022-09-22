CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Centennial swimmer Marin McAndrew is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior has won multiple event titles this season both in dual meets and invitationals, and is looking to make a repeat trip to state after qualifying last year. McAndrew has bigger goals than just winning races, she wants to reset her school record in the 50-meter freestyle that she set last season, as well as set a new top time in the 100-meter freestyle. McAndrew is going on an official visit to the University of Illinois this weekend, where she hopes to swim last season.

“It’s really cool to get this opportunity,” McAndrew said about her final season of high school swimming. “I’m just really excited for my senior year because I want to break another record, my record and I also want to break the 100 free record which is held by one of my parents’ friends which is kind of funny.”

