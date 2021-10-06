Mattoon twins helping lead Green Wave offense

MATTOON (WCIA) — It’s hard to beat the relationship between a center and a quarterback, especially the one at Mattoon.

“We’ve been doing it since we were little kids,” says center Aidan Spurgeon. “Having him out there as someone I can depend on, and I can tell him good job when he’s doing good, yell at when he’s doing bad, and hopefully that makes him better.”

For as long as he can remember, Spurgeon has been snapping the ball to his twin brother Jackson.

“It’s awesome, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” says quarterback Jackson Spurgeon.

The senior quarterback is nearing 1,000 passing yards this season. He credits Aidan for his success, and sometimes, even his failure.

“When we’re on the field we kinda get to trash talking,” says Jackson. “I blame him for stuff, and he blames me for stuff, but it’s just tough love is all it is.”

“It’s brothers, that’s what they do,” says head coach Troy Jackson. “They’ll yap back and forth to each other, it’s really all part of the fun, to be honest with you.”

The two have started on varsity together for the last three years, and their connection will be put to the test this week in the Coles County Clash against Charleston. The last time the Green wave won was back in 2019, when Aidan and Jackson played alongside their older brother Dylan.

“I’ll remember that forever, getting to play with both of my brothers,” says Aidan. “It hurt last year that’s for sure, I think this year we have everything together, and we just have to go out and win.”