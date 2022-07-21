MATTOON (WCIA) — Hayden Birdsong was playing in the Northwoods League, drove home for the draft to be with family and friends when he heard his name called. He’s the first Mattoon player drafted since former Illini Kyle Hudson in 2008.

The 20-year old graduated from Mattoon in 2019, went to Lakeland, then to Eastern Illinois, where he played the past two seasons. Birdsong credits locating his fastball that’s sitting between 92 and 94 as two of the biggest reasons for his success with the Panthers this season.

“I didn’t know if it was going to happen and it’s a dream come true but I don’t know if it’s actually set in yet because I’m rushing around still right now, but I think once I’m actually there literally in the next three days, I’m going to be like, ‘Holy cow, I’m playing professional baseball,” Birdsong said.

Birdsong’s start as a pro with the Giants is scheduled to start this weekend.