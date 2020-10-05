Mattoon and Charleston golfers bring a new look to the Coles County rivalry

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Shooting, throwing, and writing, Mattoon senior Meade Johnson has always been right handed. Except when he steps up to take a swing.

“My dad taught my older brother to hit baseball left handed, so I just copied him,” says Johnson. “Next thing you know it translated into my golf swing. That’s just how it went.”

The three-sport athlete is taking everything his dad and brother taught him, and using it to help lead the Green Wave. Mattoon and Charleston have been two juggernauts of 2A golf the past few seasons.

The Trojans won state two out of the past three years. But the Green Wave finished higher than them at last year’s state tournament after the two tied at regionals and sectionals.

“It’s fun. And we’ll play with Charleston kids, they’ll come over to our course, we’ll play here,” says Mattoon senior Colton Romine. “They’re a real good team. And they’re fun guys.”

Neither team will get the chance to follow up their state runs after the IHSA canceled the event due to COVID-19. The sectional is the last tournament on the schedule, and both Charleston and Mattoon are in the same bracket.

“That does make it seem a little more like you’re competing into the state series. And the kids are excited about that opportunity for sure,” says Charleston head coach Scott Dow.

“We always want to be better than Mattoon, and I think they think the same,” says Charleston senior Pierson Smith. “We always try and bring them a fight.”

“There’s always a little extra chip on your shoulder when you’re going against them,” says Johnson.

And without state, beating your rival is more important than ever.