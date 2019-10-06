Matt Robinson takes over offense after Peters leaves with injury

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — When Brandon Peters went down with an injury in the second quarter, redshirt freshman Matt Robinson took the rest of the snaps in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Robinson went 15-29 through the air for 125 yards. He also ran the ball seven times for -1 yard.

It was his first meaningful minutes of his career. He had only thrown six passes before Saturday.

“It meant a lot, I enjoyed myself, I thought it was fun being out there, I enjoyed myself,” he said. “I wish the alternative was different, but I had some fun out there. It was kind of a surprise to get thrown in there, and you gotta calm yourself down, and I just kinda got myself ready to go.”

“When a backup comes in and there’s positive results, that’s not the norm, but I thought he fought hard and did what he could,” Lovie Smith said.

Isaiah Williams did not make the trip to Minnesota, he stayed in Champaign to nurse a minor injury.