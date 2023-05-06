URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball lose in game two to Maryland 8-1. The Illini drop to 28-25 overall and 6-15 in Big Ten play. Maryland improves to 35-15 this season with a 10-11 conference record.

Addy Jarvis started on the mound for Illinois, taking the loss. Sydney Sickels, Tori McQueen and Morgan Scivally made appearances from the bullpen.

Stevie Meade led for the Illini offensively, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

The Illini will finish the series against the Terps Sunday at noon at Eichelberger Field.