Maryland upsets No. 17 Illinois 81-65 with Kofi Cockburn out in concussion protocol

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCIA) — Maryland got a career high 25 points from Donta Scott off the bench and the Terps closed the game on an 11-0 run to upset No. 17 Illinois 81-65 Friday night. The Illini (13-5, 6-2 B1G) dropped their second straight game and missed their All-American center Kofi Cockburn big time, who did not make the trip to the east coast, staying in Champaign in concussion protocol.
Alfonso Plummer scored a team high 18 points to lead Illinois, with Jacob Grandison adding 14, to go along with 13 from Trent Frazier. No other player scored more than six though for the Illini, who allowed the Terps (10-9, 2-6) to finish the final few minutes of the game on a 24-7 scoring run.