Maryland upsets No. 17 Illinois 81-65 with Kofi Cockburn out in concussion protocol

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCIA) — Maryland got a career high 25 points from Donta Scott off the bench and the Terps closed the game on an 11-0 run to upset No. 17 Illinois 81-65 Friday night. The Illini (13-5, 6-2 B1G) dropped their second straight game and missed their All-American center Kofi Cockburn big time, who did not make the trip to the east coast, staying in Champaign in concussion protocol.

After closing the game on the wrong end of a 24-7 run, Brad Underwood details what went wrong and how the team had to adjust schemes with Cockburn not available.



"We might have to make a tweak depending on how long Kofi is out." pic.twitter.com/AhH5VtRXwP — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 22, 2022

Alfonso Plummer scored a team high 18 points to lead Illinois, with Jacob Grandison adding 14, to go along with 13 from Trent Frazier. No other player scored more than six though for the Illini, who allowed the Terps (10-9, 2-6) to finish the final few minutes of the game on a 24-7 scoring run.

WATCH Illinois coach Brad Underwood's Postgame Press Conference at Maryland https://t.co/QNrPAKC99S — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) January 22, 2022

Andre Curbelo struggled in his second game back from a concussion, going just 1-for-6 from the field. Brad Underwood revealed postgame the point guard was battling through sickness, which led to less use him down the stretch on Friday.



"Kid can't catch a break." pic.twitter.com/pDMGXwAc4h — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 22, 2022

Taking one of the best players in the country away from Illini, it's seems obvious why they struggled tonight. But for Alfonso Plummer, he believes they can still find ways to win games until Kofi Cockburn returns.



"We're still a good team without him." pic.twitter.com/4r9PhAsBzD — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 22, 2022

After back-to-back losses, Illinois finds itself in a bit of a rough patch with Michigan State coming to town on Tuesday. To Jacob Grandison, he maintains the team will find it's rhythm through all the injuries.



"There's no excuse to lose a game, without any player." pic.twitter.com/K8yPQsKAQV — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 22, 2022