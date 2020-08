CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Football won't be played in the Big Ten this fall, after the league announced on Tuesday they were postponing fall sports. It was a tough day for the Illini, but head coach Lovie Smith says there are some silver linings.

The Illini didn't get their traditional spring football practices this year, leaving several young players without time to develop. As the Illini look ahead to a potential competitive season in the spring of 2021, they're hoping to take advantage of the extra time. This year, the Illini have 38 freshmen, which include 16 redshirts.