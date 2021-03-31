Marty Simmons named EIU men’s basketball coach

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Marty Simmons is the new Eastern Illinois men’s basketball coach, the school announced on Wednesday. The 57-year old comes to Charleston from Clemson, where he’s been a special assistant to the head coach on Brad Brownell’s staff since 2018.

This will be Simmons’ fourth head coaching job after previous stints at his alma mater Evansville, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Wartburg (IA). With the Aces, the Lawrenceville native went 184-175 in 11 seasons, leading the program to the postseason on five occasions, including a 2015 CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) title. He won 20 or more games three times including 25 during the 2015-16 season when Evansville finished tied for second in the Missouri Valley Conference. At SIUE he won 88 games in five seasons twice guiding SIUE to the NCAA Division II Tournament. He coached one season at Wartburg.

Simmons is just the fourth head coach in EIU’s NCAA Division I history and the 15th overall head coach since EIU began playing basketball in 1908.

Simmons was the state’s best prep player in 1983, winning Mr. Basketball. He led Lawrenceville to two straight state titles and was named one of the 100 Legends of IHSA Basketball in 2006.

Simmons replaces Jay Spoonhour after his contract was not renewed earlier this month following nine seasons with the Panthers. Spoonhour went 119-157 in his tenure, including a 66-88 record in the OVC. EIU has only made three postseason appearances in its history, with the last NCAA tournament berth in 2001.