Marquez Beason practicing with wide receivers this spring

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Football held their first scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, where Marquez Beason suited up as a wide receiver. The redshirt freshman played as a cornerback for his first two seasons, but sat out in 2019 after tearing his ACL during fall training camp.

Beason was ranked as a 4-star recruit out of high school, and played in just six games as an Illini career, starting two at cornerback last season. After the first two weeks of spring practice, Beason asked head coach Bret Bielema if he could make the switch to wide receiver.

“Late Thursday night, he asked about the possibility of playing wide receiver, and I checked with really the defensive coaches, and Coach Walters–they obliged,” said Bielema. “I think obviously he’s a very talented athlete, he’s got a lot of skills wherever he can help us win, we’ll eventually hopefully get him there.

Bielema says the move isn’t permanent yet, he wants to test the waters with Beason this spring. With several players shifting roles this spring, Bielema says it’s possible to see more players move around as they build their program up for the fall.