Maroons honor teammate Drew Adams with memorial scholarship

(WCIA) — The Central Maroons are playing tribute to their friend and former teammate Drew Adams. The Central grad was killed in a canoeing accident in Wisconsin this summer, so they came up with the idea to name a scholarship in his honor.

“Team Drew” played in a baseball tournament in Decatur over fourth of July weekend, but they hope the scholarship will carry on his legacy beyond the Diamond. Drew’s teammate and former Central baseball player, Conner Milton, says they wanted to award the scholarship to someone who resembles the same qualities as Drew.

“I think that scholarship is just a great way to honor drew and just remember his name and have his legacy live at central for a long time,” says Milton.

Their goal is to award a $1,000 scholarship to a student at Central High School. Drew’s parents, Harold and Prudence, says the scholarship means so much to them.

“Our family couldn’t have put it together this fast, because the last month has been kind of a whirlwind, but it was a great idea,” says Harold. “We just can’t thank the kids enough for taking that and running with it. All Prudence and I had to do was review it and approve it, and it was ready to roll.”

To make a donation towards the scholarship visit this website, and under ‘designation’ select: ‘Drew Adams Memorial Scholarship’. The scholarship is supported under CU Schools Foundation.