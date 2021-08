WCIA — Maroa-Forsyth senior Cade Culp is the first Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner for the 2021 season. The running back made six defenders miss on his way to the end zone in Friday night’s blowout win over Auburn, one of three scores for Culp, who finished with 148 all-purpose yards.

Culp narrowly edged out Mahomet-Seymour’s Wyatt Bohm and Quenton Rogers, getting just 13 more votes in the Facebook and Twitter polls. Danville’s Jayvin Miles finished third.