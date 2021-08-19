Maroa-Forsyth reloading for new season

MAROA (WCIA) — Maroa-Forsyth is known for their usual dominance on the gridiron, but this year head coach Josh Jostes will need to rely on new faces to step up.

The team lost their top passer, top rusher, and two top receivers from last season. But the rich history of the program is not lost on those stepping into the starting line-up.

“We haven’t had a regular season since my sophomore year and that one didn’t end as good as we wanted it to,” says senor offensive lineman Q Fatoi. “I’m just trying to do what I can for my team be a leader. This team is known for winning. I’m a captain, I know that’s not a small thing. I’m just trying to stay on top of everything.”

“Win state, that’s our ultimate goal,” says senior center Rob Gentle. “Make the playoffs, six wins, Sangamo champs, that’s our goal.”

The Trojans kick off the season at home against Auburn.