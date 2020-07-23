Maroa-Forsyth proposes plan to move forward with all high school sports

(WCIA) — The chances of high school sports resuming is the fall is looking slim, with the IHSA unable to reach a decision. The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet with the IDPH on Friday, but some area high schools are taking matters into their own hands.

School officials at Maroa-Forsyth high school have put together a proposal that would allow all high school sports to compete this season. Head football coach Josh Jostes has played a big role in putting together ideas, but is hoping the IHSA can make a decision soon.

“We’re currently sponsors of a couple different plans and ideas, and hopefully we get the ball rolling, I feel like that could have been done by other people rather than us.” says Jostes. “I’m not sure what we’re gaining by waiting and delaying meetings. I do feel like the IHSA has been very clear that they understand canceling an entire season–like the fall season–is the last possible option.”

After talking to ADs across the state here is a possible plan to give opportunities for all Illinois HS athletes. Far from perfect, but we are living in an imperfect time. Thanks to all who helped put this together. #hopewedontneedit pic.twitter.com/eYbohH33Pi — MFHSTrojansAthletics (@MFHSAthletics) July 21, 2020

Here are some of the details outlined in their proposal, which would allow all teams to compete:

No fall sports will be played in 2020, instead all competition will start in 2021

Winter sports (basketball, wrestling, etc.) will start competition in January

Fall sports (football, volleyball, etc.) will start competition in March

Spring sports (baseball, softball, track & field) will start competition in April/May and play through the summer

Other suggestions include limiting the amount of regular season games. For example, they suggest football teams play seven games as opposed to nine. The plan also includes an IHSA “dead period” from November 21, 2020-December 20, 2020. That would allow high schools to adequately make preparations for the seasons.

Below are the full details Maroa-Forsyth proposes: