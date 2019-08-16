Maroa-Forsyth back for more after third-straight runner-up finish

MAROA (WCIA) — There are two ways to look at it.

On one hand, it’s a huge accomplishment that Maroa-Forsyth football has finished runner-up three straight years. Hundreds of programs around the state would take that in a heartbeat. On the other hand, making it to the title game three consecutive seasons, and four in the last five years, without winning a championship is frustrating.

“I mean we think about that everyday,” Maroa-Forsyth junior quarterback Wade Jostes said. “Our motto this year is ‘Finish on Empty’ and that’s basically like we want to get over that peak and be a state champ.”



“We make it to state every year and that’s a great accomplishment but our ultimate goal here at Maroa-Forsyth is to win a state championship,” Maroa-Forsyth senior safety Cody Marsh said. “I’m going to leave everything I got out there and I trust all my guys here to leave everything they’ve got.”

Maroa-Forsyth has lost to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley the past two years in the state title game. Back in 2016, Deer Creek-Mackinaw beat the Trojans in the Class 2A finals. Maroa-Forsyth has appeared in the state title game seven out of the last ten years, winning it all twice, in 2006 and 2012.

The Trojans will look a lot different this year with a new quarterback and top receiving threat. Ian Benner transferred to Glenwood for his senior season, paving the way for Wade Jostes to take over under center. Meanwhile, tight end Kadinn Morris also transferred, landing at Sacred Heart-Griffin. Morris led the Trojans with 65 receptions for 760 yards.