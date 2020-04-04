Marlee’s Illini Basketball Top Ten Plays

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With the Illini never getting their chance to compete in the postseason due COVID-19, we revisited some of the top highlights from the 2019-2020 Illinois Basketball regular season. WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda lists her top ten plays here:

10)Ayo Dosunmu behind the back layup at Northwestern

9) Kofi Cockburn block party vs. Indiana

8)Alan Griffin alley-oop at Northwesterm

7) Cockburn dunk at Purdue

6) Cockburn alley-oop at Wisconsin

5) Alan Griffin putback vs. Nebraska

4) Giorgi Bezhanishvili one-handed baseline dunk vs. Michigan

3) Cockburn through-the-lane dunk vs. Purdue

2) Trent Frazier’s 75-foot shot at the halftime buzzer vs. Nebraska

1) Ayo Dosunmu’s mid range jumper at the buzzer to win at Michigan