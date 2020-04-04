Marlee’s Illini Basketball Top Ten Plays

COVID-19
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With the Illini never getting their chance to compete in the postseason due COVID-19, we revisited some of the top highlights from the 2019-2020 Illinois Basketball regular season. WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda lists her top ten plays here:

10)Ayo Dosunmu behind the back layup at Northwestern
9) Kofi Cockburn block party vs. Indiana
8)Alan Griffin alley-oop at Northwesterm
7) Cockburn dunk at Purdue
6) Cockburn alley-oop at Wisconsin
5) Alan Griffin putback vs. Nebraska
4) Giorgi Bezhanishvili one-handed baseline dunk vs. Michigan
3) Cockburn through-the-lane dunk vs. Purdue
2) Trent Frazier’s 75-foot shot at the halftime buzzer vs. Nebraska
1) Ayo Dosunmu’s mid range jumper at the buzzer to win at Michigan

