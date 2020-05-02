Malcolm Hill joins ‘House of Paign’ for TBT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Illini Malcolm hill hasn’t picked up a basketball in nearly a month, it’s the first time he’s done that since tearing his ACL over a year ago.

“I saw tearing my ACL was the best thing that ever happened to me, but I never would have thought that at the timem” Hill said. “I learned to accept things for what it was and uplift everyone around me.”

Hill took that perspective into his third professional season, playing with the Astana Tigers in Kahazakatan this year. He averaged more than 20 points per game, ranking second in the league.

“I wasn’t really too concerned or focused about the outside influences, I was just happy to be able to play, and what I come to realize that’s when I play my best,” Hill said.

He shot 47% from the field this season, but didn’t get to finish out the year due to COVID-19. The cancellation of his pro-season means Hill is now back in the United States this summer, with an opportunity he wouldn’t have been able to take otherwise. The third all-time leading scorer for the Illini will compete with ‘The House of Paign’ in ‘The Basketball Tournament‘, a single elimination tournament comprised mostly of college alumni teams.

“To be able to able to be a part of that is going to be fun, to bring back really, really great memories,” Hill said. “To be able to give Illinois fans something to cheer for is thrilling.”

Hill is scheduled to play in the Columbus regional in July, along with Illinois’ career-blocks record holder Nanna Egwu and Champaign native Rayvonte Rice, his other teammates are still being finalized. In the meantime, he’s making the most of his time back home.

“Right now we would still be in season, and I’m just doing my best to stay in better shape, you can’t let something like this waste your days,” Hill said. “It’s either we’re going to come out a winner or come out a loser out of all this.”

The status of the tournament is still air due to the pandemic, along with Hill’s next move professionally.