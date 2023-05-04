(WCIA) — Illinois point guard Makira Cook will participate at the 2023 USA Women’s Americup Team trials next week in Colorado. Only 22 athletes are expected to participate.

Cook could get a spot on Team USA as they head to Mexico for the Fiba Women’s Americup in July. The transfer averaged 18.3 points per game for Illinois, dishing out 125 assists while starting all 30 games she appeared in. She also shot 41% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, earning AP All American Honorable Mention her first season in Orange and Blue.