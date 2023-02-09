DECATUR (WCIA) — MacArthur boys basketball are just a few games away from making school history. Senior Makhi Wright has helped lead the generals to a successful season. A crazy turnaround considering he almost didn’t even play high school basketball.

MacArthur’s Makhi Wright thought his basketball playing days were over when he rode the bench for most of his 8th grade season.

“I wasn’t really good at it, tut then I grew up seven inches, I was like, ‘I’m gonna give this a shot again,” Wright said.

The now senior didn’t play his freshman or sophomore season, but went from barely six feet tall to 6’7” by the start of his junior year.

“I was seeing him walking through the hallways, I was asking him about ‘Do you want to play basketball?’ He was saying he was lazy, so I kept asking him every day. I said, ‘Just give it a try,” MacArthur head coach Terise Bryson said.

“Getting back in shape, then just learning the basic and the fundamentals of it,” Wright said. “I was lost when I was coming back to practice.”

Once Wright caught up in conditioning, it didn’t take long for the big man to find his role, becoming a big presence on the glass for the Generals. Now with a year under his belt, Wright is second on the squad in scoring and leads the Generals in rebounds, steals, and blocks.

“It’s way different from last year, last year I would just rebound,” Wright said. “Offense, sometimes we’d need a bucket and they’d go to me. 10th grade me, I wouldn’t have thought I’d come back to basketball and give it a shot, but things change.”

“We play as a team, so it doesn’t really matter who gets the ball but we try to get the ball to him as much as we can,” MacArthur forward Jordan Woods said.

With two weeks left, the Top 10 Generals have school history in their sights as well, needing just three wins to set the all-time MacArthur record.

“It’d mean a lot,” Wright said. “Especially to come from me not even thinking of my future like this, it’d mean a lot to me.”

From sitting at home this time two years ago to getting offered by several local junior colleges, Wright hopes this is just the beginning of his basketball career.