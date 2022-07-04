SILVIS (WCIA) — Mahomet’s Luke Gannon is continuing to make his mark in professional golf.

The SIUC grad has partial status on the PGA tour Canada. He qualified for the us open at Brookline two weeks ago, but missed the cut. After Monday qualifying into the John Deere Classic last season, the Wichita, Kansas native got a sponsor’s invite into this year’s John Deere Classic. Gannon said it’s a good measuring stick to how far he has to improve his game to compete week in and week out on the PGA Tour.

“I’ve still got a lot of work to do to play out here with the highest level but you’ve just got to be so much sharper with your game in every aspect compared to the mini tours or college golf so you see how good the top players in the world are for sure and know you’ve got to work on some things,” Luke Gannon said. “Just my ball striking has been a little off, which kind of hurts on courses when you have to hit the fairway and be a little longer off the tee.”

Gannon says he plans to head north the next two months to play on PGA Tour Canada.