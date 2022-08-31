MAHOMET (WCIA) — What Wyatt Bohm learned in a once and a lifetime opportunity this summer is already paying off. The quarterback threw four touchdown passes in a season opening blowout over Morton, his first game since attending the Manning Passing Academy over the summer.

“I got a lot better down there I feel like and really repetition is what they teach you every day,” Bohm said.

The 6-foot-4 senior made the trip south to Louisiana in June, learning from Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning. Plenty of college coaches from all around the country were there as well, as he looks to play at the next level. Wyatt is taking what he learned from the brothers on the field this season.

“I feel like my footwork has gotten much better,” Bohm added. “Coach (Mike) Burner showed me my footwork Friday night compared to last season and it was a lot better.”



“His leadership role that he’s had this entire offseason and now into the summer and certainly through week 1 has just been incredible,” Mahomet-Seymour head coach Jon Adkins said. “He’s literally kind of put the team on his back as far as leadership concerned.”

And it’s that mental side of the game that Adkins is most impressed with. Bohm showed the physical tools to succeed last season, leading the state with more than 3,100 yards passing, to go along with 27 touchdown throws. With his top target Quenton Rogers returning, the duo feel like they can take another step forward this fall after going 9-0 in the regular season as juniors before bowing out in the quarterfinals.

“We have such a good connection now because he knows how to throw it and he knows where I’m going to run under it,” Rogers said.



“Everyone knows about Quinten and you saw Valient (Walsh) have a great game so it’s kind of pick your poison when it comes to those two,” Bohm added.

And coming off that opening night win, Bohm is hoping he can take a chapter from the Mannings and lead his team to a championship.