MAHOMET (WCIA) — Blake Wolters officially signed with the Kansas City Royals on Monday for $2.8 million, after the Mahomet-Seymour pitcher was drafted 44th overall. Jim Callis first reported the deal, which has a signing bonus well over the slotted value of $1,951,600. Wolters is already in Arizona preparing to start rookie ball, reporting to the Royals camp on Sunday.

“Everything has led to this moment and I just couldn’t be happier,” Wolters told WCIA just moments after getting drafted earlier this month.

The 6-foot-4 righthanded pitcher struck out over 100 batters during his senior season with a 0.42 ERA. With a fastball topping out a 99 miles per hour, Wolters was committed to Arizona before electing to turn pro right out of high school.

The two-time defending WCIA 3 Baseball Player of the Year becomes the highest drafted high schooler from the WCIA viewing area since Jayson Werth was selected 22nd overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 1997 MLB Draft.