MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet Seymour pitcher Blake Wolters is starting to get some attention. The senior is committed to play at Arizona, but there may be another path he can take instead.

The catcher’s mitt pops a little different when Blake Wolters is on the mound for Mahomet-Seymour.

“I mean when it’s this cold out and you get a fastball, it can sting your hand quite a bit,” catcher Carter Johnson said. “I’m definitely going to have to ice my hand after this game.”

“I had to make some tough decisions not playing basketball this year.,” Wolters said. “I really had to dedicate my time, stick to my training program. It’s been a great offseason.”

A whirlwind winter for the right-handed pitcher has him reaching 98 miles per hour on his four seam fastball and opposing batters are not the only ones who have noticed the extra zip, with more than two dozen MLB scouts attending each of his two starts this season.

“It juices you up a little bit,” Wolters said. “Maybe you get a guy down 0-2 and then you try to throw your best fastball there high in the zone, get him to chase.”

“I think we’ve talked to most clubs, and we’re excited about it,” Mahomet Seymour head coach Nic Difilippo said. “Whatever we can do to answer the questions they need and put Blake in the right light.”

Jumping recently into the Top 100 high school recruits in the country and Top 5 in the state according to Prep Baseball Report, the Arizona commit is trending up draft boards, which leads to a tough choice: continue playing in college, or sign with an MLB organization.

“Some of those conversations get a little bit old really quick, talking about it each day,” Wolters said. “My end goal is to play in the MLB. Either I go to Arizona or go straight away to the minor leagues, I just want to inform myself and make the best decision possible.”

Through two starts in 2023, the 6-foot-4 pitcher has 20 strikeouts over 7 innings, but until the draft in July, is fully focused on getting the Bulldogs back to the Sectional title game.