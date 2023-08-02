CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour senior Ava Boyd can now call herself a national champ. Competing with the Vipers Track Club out of Champaign, Boyd won gold in the 1500 meter run at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Boyd finished with a new PR time of 4:46.22, crossing the finish line more than a second ahead of her nearest competitor.

“I just thought to myself, at the end of the day it’s going to come down to who wants to win the most in that final 100-meter stretch and I decided that it was going to be me that day who wanted it the most,” Boyd said. “It didn’t set in for the first couple days, even when I crossed the line I was kind of like, ‘Did I actually just do that? Did I just win?'”



“For her to represent central Illinois and Mahomet-Seymour and the Vipers Track Club and bring a national title back home, it don’t get no special than that,” Vipers coach Marques Lowe said.

Boyd is gaining more and more attention recruiting after her recent success, hearing from Vanderbilt and Illinois, among other schools. She finished fourth in the mile in Class 2A state meet in May.