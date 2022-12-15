MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet Seymour wrestling had a historical moment, reaching 1,000 dual meet wins. The Bulldogs are now the fourth program in the IHSA to accomplish that.

Bulldogs head coach Rob Ledin celebrated the historical moment with a banner, inviting back former coaches of the program who helped bring the Bulldogs to 1,000 wins plus 25 top 8 finishes.

“Beginning of the year, I kind of noticed it at the end of last year we were over the 900 and whatever, you know, mark so I looked up at the beginning of the year and we needed 8 duals and I knew it could happen in this season so I started planning and how are we going to recognize, it’s a big deal,” Ledin said. “I just wanted to make sure we recognize it and try and do it as best as we could.”