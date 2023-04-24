CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour’s Karley Yergler trusted her club coaches would help reach her goals to play at the next level, she just didn’t necessarily expect to play for them in college.

“Having that connection with my coaches before coming here has really helped,” Yergler said. “They trusted me, I trusted them.”

After a breakout season her senior year, Yergler committed to Parkland to continue playing for her club coaches Dan and Kristi Paulson. But the Cobras co-head coaches knew it was just a stepping stone in her college athletic career.

“Just a coaches dream, really, to have her,” Parkland co-head coach Dan Paulson said. “She’ll be playing at a Division I school.”

And the way she’s playing, Yergler has already drawn looks from college coaches. As a freshman, Yergler has a 1.59 ERA, winning 17 games with almost 200 strikeouts. After pitching a perfect game and leading her team to a fourth place state finish last year with the Bulldogs, the reigning WCIA 3 Player of the Year has come close to several no hitters this season, pitching seven games with 10-plus strikeouts.

“I definitely feel like my velocity’s been more consistent for sure,” she said. “Every single game it’s more of that faster speed and it’s definitely more consistent than last year.”



“Mentally she’s gotten a lot stronger,” Parkland freshman catcher Lexie Griffin said. “She’s always been mentally tough on the field, but you can tell she just holds her composure really well.”

But she’s not just a threat on the mound, with the pitcher routinely pulling double duty, hitting four home runs this season.

“When I do get the chance to be in the lineup, I always want to make sure that I’m doing what I can to help my team succeed,” Yergler said.



“She stayed after yesterday to work on extra hitting,” said Paulson. “She wants to be the best hitter she can be. She’s got a lot of pop in that bat too. She’s probably got 4-5 homeruns in the year and she bats about half the time. She just works hard.”

As a threat on the rubber and at the plate, Yergler’s college career is only just beginning.