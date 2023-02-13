MAHOMET (WCIA) — The Bulldogs have been here before and are looking to use their experience to their advantage. The Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball team starts its postseason Tuesday hosting a regional and after last year’s run to the super-sectional, the Bulldogs say they’re confident to make another deep playoff run.

“I don’t think we’re cocky but I think our confidence is high,” Mahomet-Seymour senior guard Durbin Thomas said. “I think we know our abilities and we’ve put in the work. We know what we can do.”

And what they did last year was post the best season in school history, winning the program’s first sectional title. Several faces from that historic team have since graduated including top scorers Cayla Koerner and Ivie Juarez but with Thomas and Savannah Orgeron back, the Bulldogs have been battle tested with a tough schedule and 22-9 record.

“At the beginning of the year we dropped some of those games,” Mahomet-Seymour head coach Garret Risley said about his team learning how to win. “Two of our last three games ended in overtime. We were able to come out on the winning ends of those. I definitely think those close games earlier in the year helped us out down the stretch.”



“I feel like we could’ve won a couple more games than we did,” Mahomet-Seymour senior forward Abby Bunting said. “But I feel like we’ve grown after each loss, after each win we’ve improved as much as we could.”

Mahomet-Seymour hosts Danville Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the first regional semifinal. Urbana takes on Normal West in the late game at Mahomet with the winners facing off in the title game Friday night.

