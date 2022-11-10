MAHOMET (WCIA) — Undefeated Mahomet-Seymour is heading into the quarterfinals against Morris this weekend and the Bulldogs have their eyes on getting to Memorial Stadium, especially after losing in the Elite 8 last year.

Offensively, the Bulldogs have put up over 30 points per game. The Bulldogs said it’s been a team effort and they’re strong on both sides of the ball.

“That was the first game that we’ve played all the way until the fourth quarter in a long time,” Bulldogs safety Braden Houchin said. “Obviously offense was phenomenal the whole game and coach said at halftime if they can’t score again, they can’t win.”

“And all year it’s been if one side of the ball struggles, other side picks them up,” Bulldogs quarterback Wyatt Bohm said. “Sometimes it’s the offense and the defense picks them up and I think that’s what good teams are going to do and we’re battle tested now, battle ready.”

Mahomet-Seymour and Morris kick off Saturday at 4:00 p.m.