Mahomet-Seymour football building off first win

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour football coach Jon Adkins continues to build his program in his second season on the job. The Bulldogs took another step forward securing their first win of the season last Saturday over Lincoln.

“We have relentless effort on all three phases of the game and for those kids to get rewarded for that Saturday against Lincoln, with a nice showing on all three phases, I was extremely proud of them,” Adkins said.

The Bulldogs (1-2) lost by an average of 12 points in their first two games to Effingham and Mt. Zion. Mahomet-Seymour hasn’t had a winning season since 2017, something the players are anxious to change.



“Honestly, I want to keep improving but really all I want to do is win,” Mahomet-Seymour senior quarterback Braden Finch said. “So no matter what we do to improve, as long as we’re winning, that’s all I want to see.”

Mahomet-Seymour hosts Charleston Friday night at 7 p.m.