Magnus Møller commits to Illini football as Bielema, assistants hit the road recruiting

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Magnus Møller committed to Illinois football on Monday, taking the Illini recruiting under Bret Bielema international. The 6-foot-9, 300 pound offensive lineman is from Denmark and pledges to wear Orange and Blue after officially visiting campus over the weekend for the Northwestern game.

After three insane years of recruiting, i am now extremely happy to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Illinois for football!@PPIRecruits @BCollierPPI @BretBielema @Coach_BMiller @247Sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/G3A2pn88ri — Magnus Møller (@BigMacMller) November 29, 2021

Møller picked Illinois ahead of several other programs including Cincinnati and Louisville. He is the fifth offensive lineman in the Class of 2022 for first year head coach Bret Bielema, who now has 18 total commits in his first true recruiting class. The early signing day is just 16 days away on Dec. 15.

Also on Monday, Kendall Smith announced he is entering the transfer portal and will spend his sixth and final year of college ball at another program. Smith played wide receiver and defensive back in his time with the Illini, recording 13 tackles in eight games this season as a backup defensive back and special teams contributor.

Bielema wrapped up his first season in Champaign with an emphatic 47-14 win over Northwestern, the first time the Illini have beat their in-state rival since 2014. Bielema and his staff immediately hit the road recruiting to try and capitalize off the momentum.

“I knew it was important for us at the end of the year to go on a high note to show people what we can possibly do in the future,” Bielema said. “We’ve put a huge emphasis on recruiting, we’re going to probably have 8-10 of our high school guys sign with us and be with us in January. That’s what I’m excited about, the guys we have coming back in this building but also the guys we’re going to add to it.”

The Illini have the 10th ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. Nationally, Illinois sits at 45th, the highest spot for the program since 2011, if it holds through signing day.