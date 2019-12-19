MacArthur’s Lawson, Wells make it official with Iowa, SIUC

DECATUR (WCIA) — AJ Lawson and Jeffery Wells both signed a National Letter of Intent to continue their playing careers during a ceremony at MacArthur on Wednesday afternoon, the opening day of the early football signing period. Lawson is heading to Iowa to play receiver, with Wells going to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to play safety.

Lawson is a 3-star recruit who picked the Hawkeyes ahead of Minnesota and several other Football Championship Schools. Wells had his choice between SIUC, Central Michigan and Kent State.