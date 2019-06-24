MacArthur’s Lawson commits to Iowa: “It felt like home”

DECATUR (WCIA) — Sometimes when you know, you know. That was the case for MacArthur senior AJ Lawson this weekend when he committed to Iowa during his first official visit.

“When I was in Iowa City it felt home, it felt like I was in Decatur,” Lawson said. “All the coaches they were welcoming. My dad, they caught good bonds with my pops. I just loved the place, it blew my mind when I stepped on Iowa City, the place absolutely blew my mind.”

The 3-star wide receiver/defensive back announced his commitment Sunday night on Twitter. Lawson said he didn’t expect to make his decision this quickly, but was so impressed with the visit that he couldn’t wait.

“They treated me well,” he said. “Luxury everything. Everything was top notch, everything was top notch. I loved it in Iowa City. Even the civilians in Iowa City, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ just walking down the street, ‘How you doing? How’s your day’, so I just felt the love and I loved it in Iowa City.”

Minnesota was the only other Power 5 school to offer, along with a handful of MAC programs. Illinois was in the mix early but the interest from both parties fizzled.

“They kept in contact a little bit and at first I was interested in Illinois because growing up living in Illinois I was always and Illinois fan,” Lawson added. “They came down here, the recruiting coordinator came down to see me one time and we was supposed to keep in contact but that didn’t end up going how I wanted.”

Though listed as a DB on most recruiting services, Iowa told Lawson that they could see him playing either side of the ball.