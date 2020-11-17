Mac Etienne keeps Illini in Top-4; Stephen Gentry gets credit for Luke Goode’s commitment

(WCIA) — Luke Goode remains as the only commit for the Illinois Basketball Class of 2021, but the 4-star recruit could soon be joined by Mac Etienne. The 4-star center is one of the biggest recruits remaining for the program, and is keeping Illinois in his top four schools.

Etienne named Illinois among Marquette, University of Miami, and UCLA in the list he released on twitter. The 6-foot-10 New Hampshire native is a Top-50 nationally ranked recruit.

Goode signed his NLI on National Signing Day last week. Goode averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a high school junior. He credited Illini assistant coach Stephen Gentry for giving him the nudge to pick the orange and Blue.

“Illinois really wasn’t an option for me I visited it and wasn’t too fond of it, and then Coach Gentry came on, and maybe after his second or third day moving to Illinois he came and watched my football practice,” says Goode. “From that day on we created a relationship that’s just a lot different than other coaches. He really didn’t feel like a recruiter he really felt like someone that I’ve known for a while and that I’d be comfortable knowing.”