Ma wins Athlete of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Sally Ma is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week! The sophomore swimmer from Urbana University High School earned the state’s top times in both the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle at sectionals.

“It’s kind of amazing, I never knew that I would be up there one day, like as a child I never really expected I would be up there wit all those great swimmers,” says Ma. “I’m just going to keep working hard, and I feel like I have a little more potential to go.” t

The sophomore also broke a school record set back in 2008, and will be moving onto the State Final Meet starting on Friday, November 22nd in Winnetka.

Ma is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//