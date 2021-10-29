Lynch wins Athlete of the Week

WCIA — Max Lynch is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Pana quarterback is having a historic season, leading the Panthers to a 9-0 regular season record and No. 2 seed in the Class 2A playoff bracket. Lynch has thrown for 1,243 yards this season to go along with 16 touchdowns to just one interception. The junior has already broken two school records so far this season, rushing for 1,110 yards and 16 more touchdowns on the ground. Pana hosts Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in the first round of the playoffs Friday night at 7 p.m.

“I wouldn’t say it’s nerve-racking it’s more exciting to me than anything cause I know were going to go out and just do what we do, and hopefully come out with the win,” Lynch said. “We just have athletes and playmakers all around, and we’re one of the fastest teams.”

Lynch is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//