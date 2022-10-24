CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode is out indefinitely after getting hurt in the team’s “secret scrimmage” against Kansas over the weekend. The wing will have surgery on Friday to repair a broken bone in his foot, sidelining him for the foreseeable future.

“God has a plan for everything!!” Goode posted on his Twitter Monday morning. “Can’t wait to watch my guys ball out the first half of the season. I’ll be back as soon as possible!!”

Goode was expected to have a significant role for the Illini this season in his second year with the program. The Indiana native appeared in 28 games last season as a freshman, averaging 2.0 points and 8.9 minutes per game. Goode shot 37% from 3, making 16 of his 43 attempts from beyond the arc.