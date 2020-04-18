Luke Goode commits to Illinois

WCIA — Illinois basketball has its first commit in the Class of 2021.

Luke Goode (pronounced Good-ee) verbally pledged to play for the Illini on Friday, becoming the first guy from Indiana to commit since Jalen Coleman-Lands in 2014.

“It’s an honor to play in the Big Ten, it’s one of the best basketball conferences year in and year out,” Goode said during a Zoom interview on Friday with WATE sports director Glenn Marini. “I really wanted to play for a school and a coach that believed in me, because obviously I will believe in them. So Illinois was just perfect because now they have the culture and everything I wanted in a school was there.”

Goode is a 4-star, Top 100 prospect out of Fort Wayne is the 7th best player in Indiana, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has an impressive offer list, including Louisville, Michigan State, Butler, Maryland and Iowa. First-year Illini assistant coach Stephen Gentry was the lead recruiter, and made a major impact with Goode.

“Illinois was a program that offered last summer and when Coach Gentry got hired from Gonzaga and the second that happened, we’ve grown really close,” Goode said. “He’s been there since truly day one for him and that really stuck out to me.”