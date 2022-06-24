MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet’s Luke Gannon was awarded the John Deere Classic awards sponsor exemption. Gannon Monday- qualified last year for the tournament and recently competed in the US Open. The tournament is June 29th through July 3rd in Silvis, Illinois.

Gannon joins previously announced up-and-coming young sponsor exemptions Chris Gotterup, who finished T43 at the U.S. Open; Patrick Flavin, a five-time Monday-qualifier this season, and recent Duke graduate Quinn Riley, who is ranked No. 1 on the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour’s (APGA) Collegiate Ranking.

Over the years, John Deere Classic sponsor exemptions have enjoyed success on the PGA Tour, including 2021 JDC champion and 2009 U.S. Open winner Lucas Glover (2002), 2020 U.S. Open winner and 2017 JDC champion Bryson DeChambeau (2015), two-time JDC champion (2013 and 2015) and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth (2012), 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas (2013), 2021 U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm (2016), 2015 PGA Champion Jason Day (2006), 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed (2012), 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open champion Zach Johnson (2002-03) and 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson (2008).

The John Deere Classic, which includes Birdies for Charity, is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization located in the John Deere Classic tournament offices at 15623 Coaltown Road, East Moline, Illinois. Since its founding in 1971, the tournament has helped raise $145.66 million for charity, 98 percent of which has been raised since John Deere assumed title sponsorship in 1998.