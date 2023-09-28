CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois running back Reggie Love III and defensive backs Tyler Strain and Taz Nicholson are all expected to be back on the field against Purdue on Saturday, after going down with injuries against Florida Atlantic. Love was held out from practice today, but practiced half the time Wednesday.

A positive to come out of the FAU game was quarterback Luke Altmyer’s bounce back performance after throwing four interceptions against Penn State. Altmyer said after the FAU game Saturday, that his team and coaches gave him confidence to perform well, going a season high of 303 passing yards.

“Learned a lot about myself,” Altmyer said, “Not just about on the field, about what I’m made of, you know spiritually, mentally, emotionally, it’s been a week.”

“I was impressed with the way he bounced back,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “I thought he played a nice game, obviously a few things we’d like to have back, but being cautious and being smart with the ball, you know, and threw some check downs. Thought he was poised in the pocket. I thought he had a nice bounce back game.”

The Illini play at 2:30 CT Saturday at Purdue, facing former Illinois defensive coordinator turned Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters.